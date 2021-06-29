Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €105.00 Price Target

Varta (ETR:VAR1) received a €105.00 ($123.53) price target from Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 27.46% from the company’s current price.

VAR1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Varta and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on Varta and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €102.57 ($120.67).

Get Varta alerts:

Shares of ETR VAR1 opened at €144.75 ($170.29) on Tuesday. Varta has a 1 year low of €89.40 ($105.18) and a 1 year high of €181.30 ($213.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €125.99.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.