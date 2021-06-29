Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Tenaris posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter worth about $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,477,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,520,000 after buying an additional 187,085 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TS opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.00 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

