CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CohBar will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CohBar.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07).

CWBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CohBar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on CohBar in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their target price on CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.42.

Shares of CWBR stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CohBar has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWBR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CohBar by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 166,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CohBar by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43,084 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CohBar by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 319,261 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CohBar by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 64,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CohBar by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares during the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

