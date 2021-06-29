Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Brokerages expect that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will report $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for APA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. APA reported earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. APA had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Johnson Rice raised shares of APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $21.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.44, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 4.93. APA has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 69,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 236,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

