Mutual Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nomura by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Nomura by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Nomura by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Nomura by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Nomura during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NMR stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Nomura had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

