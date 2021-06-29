ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Increased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 142.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 473,922 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 278,707 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $24,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,043,388,000 after buying an additional 916,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $999,154,000 after buying an additional 2,609,569 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $855,509,000 after buying an additional 3,120,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after buying an additional 2,417,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.81.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

