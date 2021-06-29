Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to Announce -$0.41 EPS

Brokerages expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to announce ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.11). Altimmune posted earnings of ($0.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.44) to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $16.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a market cap of $625.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.38. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALT. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,465,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the first quarter valued at $15,635,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Altimmune by 46.4% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after buying an additional 874,067 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth about $7,574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 495,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

