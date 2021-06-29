Brokerages Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.53 million.

ALYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Alithya Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.

NASDAQ ALYA opened at $2.73 on Friday. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $140.25 million, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

