Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,331 Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in II-VI were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in II-VI by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 214,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 36,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get II-VI alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IIVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Northland Securities upgraded II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $536,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,890,732.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $2,984,700. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IIVI opened at $72.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. II-VI Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.53.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

II-VI Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.