$0.18 EPS Expected for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. BGSF reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). BGSF had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.19 million.

BGSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGSF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NYSE:BGSF opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.53. BGSF has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In other news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. acquired 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $128,020.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,752 shares in the company, valued at $300,984.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BGSF by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BGSF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About BGSF

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

