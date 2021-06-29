Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $3,050,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,948 shares of company stock worth $35,058,199 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $521.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $239.61 and a 12-month high of $527.04.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.50.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

