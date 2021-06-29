Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 4,365 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 65.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 113.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. 51.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

In related news, Director Sara Finley purchased 5,000 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,562.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.13. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.11.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.