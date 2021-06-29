Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 327.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 2,886.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 110,449 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 570,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after buying an additional 165,872 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,809,000 after purchasing an additional 104,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $803,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVH has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.78.

Evolent Health stock opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.38. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $394,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,650 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

