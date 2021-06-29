Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 103.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 249,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

