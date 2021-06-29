LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,078 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 36.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 10.0% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 43.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group raised its position in shares of ITT by 19.9% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in ITT by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

ITT stock opened at $91.10 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $55.20 and a one year high of $101.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 108.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.51.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

