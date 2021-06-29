LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $305,000 Stock Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 17.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at $45,657,795.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,833 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SAIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -268.29 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.36. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

