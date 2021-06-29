Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 3,971.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,823 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,897,000 after buying an additional 237,161 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,873,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,957,000 after acquiring an additional 850,936 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after acquiring an additional 934,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,258,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,211,000 after acquiring an additional 777,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,723 shares of company stock worth $1,321,179 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE:AEL opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.47. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

