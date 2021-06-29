Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 257,758 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $191.53 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.42 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $176.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

