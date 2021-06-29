LS Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,201 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Insiders sold a total of 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.02.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

