Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Paycom Software by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,332,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Paycom Software by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 21,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,003,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,885,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYC opened at $373.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 150.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.32. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.87 and a twelve month high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

