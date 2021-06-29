Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 40 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 18.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $255.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.63. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.62 and a 1 year high of $276.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.94.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

