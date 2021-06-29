Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,530,000 after acquiring an additional 325,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

