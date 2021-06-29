Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter valued at $233,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCY stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24.

Several research firms recently commented on LCY. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Landcadia Holdings III in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

About Landcadia Holdings III

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

