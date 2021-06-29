LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 163.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

In other Gartner news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $357,488.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,958.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $240.37 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.86 and a twelve month high of $243.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.