Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 30.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,881,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,369,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 44,247 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $12,859,000. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $139,348.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,425.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $282,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,988 shares of company stock worth $21,602,094. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $114.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.04.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

