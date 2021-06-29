LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GME. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in GameStop by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

NYSE:GME opened at $213.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.17 and a beta of -2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.55. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GME shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $56.33.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

Featured Story: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.