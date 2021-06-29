Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 4,956 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

NLY opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

