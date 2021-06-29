Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CALM. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth about $27,429,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $15,223,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,882,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,737,000 after purchasing an additional 186,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 111,535 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of -0.16. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

