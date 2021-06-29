6,760 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

OGE stock opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.46) EPS. On average, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

