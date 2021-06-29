PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in PACCAR by 456.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $88.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

