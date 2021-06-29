Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,332 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in LKQ by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

