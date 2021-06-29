Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,367,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,616,000 after purchasing an additional 133,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 150,582 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 186,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 78,124 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at about $780,000.

Shares of PCY opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.52.

