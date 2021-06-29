Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total transaction of $86,520.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,667 shares of company stock valued at $10,243,118 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $284.66 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.93 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.95.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.