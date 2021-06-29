Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 229.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMND. SC Israel Venture V Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,544,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,787,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,772,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,514,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 65.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after purchasing an additional 443,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

In other Lemonade news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total transaction of $494,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,484.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $3,265,920. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMND stock opened at $110.85 on Tuesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $188.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion and a PE ratio of -29.56.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

