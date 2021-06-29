Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $4,499,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Minot Capital LP bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $9,024,000. Finally, Dohj LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.92.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $410.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $414.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $386.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

