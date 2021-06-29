Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 752 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Avista were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avista by 46.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after buying an additional 65,964 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avista by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after buying an additional 48,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avista by 3.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Avista by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVA opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

