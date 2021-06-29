YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 876,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,196 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.01% of YETI worth $63,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 33,019 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of YETI by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 897,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,787,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of YETI by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,159,000 after buying an additional 108,863 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of YETI by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,200,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,686,000 after buying an additional 223,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,818,000 after buying an additional 110,612 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,577 shares of company stock worth $17,633,862. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

Shares of YETI opened at $92.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.25. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $95.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

