Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 659,564 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,776 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $64,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 484,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CM. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.38.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $114.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.11. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $65.41 and a 12-month high of $120.65.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $1.2051 dividend. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.77%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

