Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in June

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:BSML opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $25.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 22,361 shares during the period. Tlwm acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 87.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 80,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 37,843 shares during the period.

