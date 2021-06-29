Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Short Interest Update

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 1,355.6% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NOVC opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.04. Novation Companies has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05.

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter.

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also offers its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctors' offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

