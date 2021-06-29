Brokerages Anticipate Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Aspira Women’s Health reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aspira Women’s Health.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 408.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.97, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 3.16. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $10.54.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

