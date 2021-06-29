GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in June

GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLGLF opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 million, a PE ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. GLG Life Tech has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.39.

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter.

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

