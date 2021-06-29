Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 117,264 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,993,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 117,264 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.96% of Exelixis worth $67,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exelixis by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,225 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,110,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,369,000 after purchasing an additional 722,558 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 2,460,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,571,000 after purchasing an additional 570,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.48. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

In other news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $1,377,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,028 shares of company stock worth $9,719,574. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

