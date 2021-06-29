Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $65.33 Million Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 95,711 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.40% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $65,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,169,000 after purchasing an additional 238,963 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $53.43 on Tuesday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.77.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $4,068,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,759.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

