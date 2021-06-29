Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,936 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,936 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Woodward were worth $66,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Woodward by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WWD. Truist upped their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.57.

WWD stock opened at $120.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,234. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

