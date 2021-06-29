Citigroup Inc. Acquires 2,226 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,691 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

LPX opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.52. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

