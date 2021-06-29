Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,871 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,748,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,270,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,859,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after purchasing an additional 875,782 shares during the last quarter.

BJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

NYSE:BJ opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.89.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $381,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,793 shares of company stock valued at $3,481,091 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

