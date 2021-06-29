Brokerages Anticipate Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $1.02. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 48.16% and a return on equity of 6.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of SHEN opened at $48.53 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.55.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $1,473,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

