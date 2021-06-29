Citigroup Inc. Buys 29,642 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 156.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Natera worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.36.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $49,527.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 67,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $6,354,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 290,989 shares of company stock worth $29,123,273. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTRA opened at $116.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 1.32. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

