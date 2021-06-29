Citigroup Inc. Acquires 121,544 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 253.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,544 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.25% of bluebird bio worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 1,080.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 166.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 44.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 6,578.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $68.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.75.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

